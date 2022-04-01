Star Citizen dedicated refinery ship unveiled

The development team creating the Star Citizen world have this week revealed more details about a new dedicated refinery ship that will soon be making its way to the game allowing you to refuel ships midflight utilizing the systems built into MISC’s line of Starfarer ships.

Check out the 15 minute introductory video below to learn more about what you can expect from this new addition to the game, which will open up a new world of possibilities for players to enjoy.

Star Citizen dedicated refinery ship

“Escrow Service and Emergency Undocking – While the refueling process is underway, your aUEC is placed in escrow on the server. This is a safeguard that assures all refueling transactions go smoothly, even in the event the job is stopped suddenly. When you make a refueling request while docked, aUEC is withdrawn from your account based upon the price set by the Starfarer pilot.

This pays out gradually in real time as you receive your fuel. That way, if either party decides to abort mid-transaction, only the fuel received is paid for. The escrow service will refund the remaining aUEC back to the customer. Either party can abort the refueling process at any time, even if the transaction is partially complete. The customer can simply undock by pressing the default keybind N, or the Starfarer can press the Abort button on their refueling interface. This is handy in the unfortunate case that you come under attack in the middle of refueling.”

“Star Citizen Alpha 3.17 introduces the ability to refuel ships mid-flight, utilizing the systems built into MISC’s line of Starfarer ships. We’ve put together this guide for those of you looking to start your own career in refueling as a freelance pilot, as part of an org like Altama Energy, or supporting events from orgs like ATMO esports; and for you gearheads that are simply curious about how Starfarers operate. Read on for a step-by-step guide to the ship’s systems, whether you are looking to refuel others or get refueled yourself. “

“Once you’ve successfully hailed a refueling ship to your location, target them (default key “T”) and request to dock (default key “N”). The refueling ship then has to approve the request and extend their boom arm. At that point you can manually dock with the arm by lining up the HUD, or you can hold the request-to-dock key to do so automatically. Next, open up your mobiGlas and select the Vehicle Maintenance Services app. From here, you can select Auto to fill your tanks to the top, or you can hit Manual to request a specific amount of fuel. This request goes straight to the refueling ship’s operator, who will then start the refueling process.”

