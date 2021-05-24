Spotify now lets you downloads tracks to your Apple Watch

Spotify has announced that you can now download playlists, albums, and podcasts to your Apple Watch, this new feature will be available to Premium subscribers.

You can see more information below how premium Spotify users will be able to download tracks and more to their Apple Watch.

Starting today, we’re beginning to roll out the ability for Premium users to download playlists and podcasts to Apple Watch for offline use. Heading on a hike but still want to take your tunes? Here’s how:

Find the music and podcasts you want to download on your watch. Select the playlist, album, or podcast and press the three dots (…) and choose “Download to Apple Watch.” To check on the progress, head over to the Downloads section on the watch. Once playlists, albums, or podcasts in your library are downloaded, you’ll see a little green arrow next to their names. Connect your headphones and start listening, no matter where you are!

You can find out more information about downloading music and more to the Apple Watch at the link below.

Source Spotifty

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals