Spotify launches Greenroom, a new live interactive audio space

Spotify has launched Greenroom which the company describes as a new live interactive audio offering, it is designed to lets creators and fans connect.

The new Greenroom is built on Locker Room which Spotify acquired when it purchased Betty Labs earlier this year.

At Spotify, we’re constantly iterating and innovating the future formats of audio in order to enable creators and their fans to connect in new ways. So in March, when we announced the acquisition of Betty Labs, the creators of Locker Room, we marked the addition of live audio as part of the Spotify ecosystem. This move provides yet another opportunity for creators of all types to connect with their fans more deeply and meaningfully.

Since bringing the Locker Room app into the fold, we’ve been working to expand its capabilities, with the goal of creating a live audio experience that will delight creators and listeners everywhere. And we wanted to do it with a Spotify twist that operated as an extension of the app already loved by 356 million listeners. That’s why we renamed it “Spotify Greenroom,” as our Founder and CEO, Daniel Ek, announced in an episode of the Spotify: For the Record podcast.

Spotify is launching Greenroom on iOS and Android and it comes with a range of features which you can see below.

New app branding (aka Greenroom) and a new overall look and feel

The ability for any user to host or participate in live rooms

A way to join Greenroom using your Spotify log-in info

A new onboarding experience that puts users’ interests front and center

Recording capabilities so you can complement your on-demand content with live conversations

Chat controls to ensure the best possible experience

