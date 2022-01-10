Spotify HiFi feature delayed

Last year Spotify announced that it would be launching a new HiFi feature with lossless audio, this was supposed to be released by the end of 2021.

The Spotify HiFi was supposed to be available for a higher cost than the Spotify Premium, the company is apparently still working on it and has not given a revised released date for the feature. You can see what the company had to say about it below.

We know that HiFi quality audio is important to you. We feel the same, and we’re excited to deliver a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future. But we don’t have timing details to share yet.

We will of course update you here when we can.

When it was originally announced Spotify said that it would offer CD-quality music with lossless audio which would work with Spotify Connect enabled speakers and more.

As yet there are no details on why this new HiFi version of the popular music streaming service ahs been delayed and also no details on when it will be available. As soon as we get some more information on exactly when this new high end audio version of Spotify will launch, we will let you know.

Source Spotify, XDA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals