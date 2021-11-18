Spotify expands to six more countries

Spotify has announced that it is expanding its music streaming service to six more countries around the world,

The service is also launching in Iraq, Libya, Tajikistan, Venezuela, Republic of the Congo, and Democratic Republic of the Congo, this is for both the free and premium versions.

By making both our Free and Premium services available in Iraq, Libya, Tajikistan, Venezuela, Republic of the Congo, and Democratic Republic of the Congo, Spotify users in those markets will now be able to listen to the global and local artists they have come to love—and explore new ones. What’s more, local artists will receive an opportunity to reach new audiences both at home and abroad.

Spotify is committed to being available to users and creators regardless of where they live. By adding these six markets to our global ecosystem, we’re better able to introduce the music and sounds of more people, places, and cultures to listeners around the world.

Venezuela in particular has a unique sound that’s as diverse as the country’s landscape. Venezuelan music is a melting pot of sounds and rhythms that are derived from the many different people who immigrated into the country throughout the 20th century and paved the path for a diverse and rich musical identity.

