This Week On Xbox features SpongeBob SquarePants

Over the weekend Major Nelson has published a new This Week On Xbox episode for the week commencing April 17th 2020. This week’s episode features more information on pre-ordering the new SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated game, the release of Space Engineers, an update for Resident Evil 3, Xbox notification tips, and more XBox news.

Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and will be officially launching on June 23th 2020. Offering gamers a remake of the original Battle for Bikini Bottom, which was released in 2003.

Similar to the original game, players control SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy to save Bikini Bottom from the robot army created by Plankton. A new multiplayer mode will be added and content that was cut from the original game will be added back in.

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals