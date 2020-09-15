Spirgrips Plus award wining ergonomic bike handles

Spirgrips Plus are award wining ergonomic bike handles designed to provide a more comfortable ride whether you are a professional cyclist or simply enjoy riding your bike. The Spirgrips Plus fit handlebars of racing bike, MTB, city bike with a diameter range between 22.2mm (0.87″) and 31.8mm (1.25″). Weight: the estimated weight is below 70 gr for the composite version and approx 50gr for the carbon one.

Launched via Kickstarter early bird pledges are available from €38 offering a 60% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the end of 2020. Watch the promotional video below to learn more about their unique design.

“SPIRGRIPS + are the result of more than 10 years of research. These small bar grips are developed, tested, and scientifically validated in Switzerland in collaboration with professional cyclists. We have chosen a new composite material with glass fiber, this special plastic blend translates into better mechanical properties especially in terms of elasticity and tensile strength. Moreover, we are very excited to present you the first SPIRGRIPS made with an innovative Carbon mixture. Lighter, stronger and stiffer as never before! “

” No matter if you are a pro or an amateur, if you climb mountains or just bike to work: SPIRGRIPS + are easy to install on a wide range of bikes and you can benefit from them also biking just for few kilometers.”

Source : Kickstarter

