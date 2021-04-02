Spire Studio 2 launches for $499

iZotope has this week launched their second generation Spire Studio audio recorder which has been specifically designed to provide the “ultimate wireless, rechargeable, and easy-to-use vocal and instrument recording tool for any artist. In a single, intuitive solution, Spire Studio acts as your recording engineer” says iZotope.

Software is also available in the form of Spire Pro, which requires a $4.99 subscription and adds automatic noise reduction, effects and mastering tools from iZotope’s deep and excellent plugin range like RX, Ozone, Nectar and Trash. The Spire Studio 2 is now available priced at $499 and can be seen in action in the promotional video below.

“The next generation of Spire Studio is the ultimate wireless, rechargeable, and easy-to-use vocal and instrument recording tool for any artist. Record studio-quality vocals with a built-in condenser mic or use your favorite gear with two built-in preamps. With intelligent processing and connection to the cloud-based Spire production platform, Spire Studio allows you to stay in the creative space.”

“Spire Studio wirelessly connects you to a full array of recording, mixing, and sharing tools with built-in intelligent audio processing and connection to the cloud-based Spire ecosystem.Spire Studio allows vocalists and songwriters to stay in the creative space. With an onboard studio-grade mic, two phantom-powered combo inputs for mics and instruments, and two headphone outputs, you have the flexibility to record with any of your favorite gear.”

Source : iZotope

