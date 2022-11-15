Mezmoglobe has returned to Kickstarter this month, launching its new 360 optical illusion spinning top in the form of the Mezmocoin Infinity. Capable of spinning for over 25 minutes. The spinning top has been precision CNC machined in the companies workshop and is available any variety of different metals.

Campaign add-on options allow you to add magnetic stands and launchers to your pledge and if you purchase multiple spinning tops bundles include free launchers and sleeves. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $28 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With more than 100 000 desk toys delivered to over 50 000 people all around the World, we are back with our 16th Kickstarter! This time our loyal backers and fans challenged us to create something truly magical and mind-bending, an object that would question its realness and spin for almost infinity. Well, you asked we deliver! Precision-machined desk toy that presents a full-body optical illusion and rotates over 25 minutes. Simply spin it to reveal the magic!”

Spinning top

If the Mezmocoin Infinity crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Mezmocoin Infinity optical illusion spinning top project watch the promotional video below.

“When revolving it creates an almost magical effect that looks like infinitely falling ripples would merge into the surface of the tabletop. A piece of kinetic art that invites you to transform it from a precisely engineered still shape into a hypnotic optical illusion. Combined with multiple beautiful metals it has a helix-shaped groove milled alongside the whole surface.”

“The optical illusion achieved in Mezmocoin Infinity is a true masterpiece of CNC machining. To create the mind-bending effect that tricks the eyes we used a special way of milling. It makes such surface structure inside the grooves that tends to reflect the light in a very unique way. Even while standing still the coin will present a 3D type of effect from various angles.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the optical illusion spinning top, jump over to the official Mezmocoin Infinity crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





