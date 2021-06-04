Speed Test: iOS 14.7 beta 2 vs iOS 14.6 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 14.7 beta 2 to developers and now we have a speed test of iOS 14.7 beta 2 vs iOS 14.6.

The video below tests the second beta of iOS 14.7 side by side with the current release of iOS 14.6, the tests are run on a range of devices.

If you want to see how a specific device performs then the iPhone SE is up first, the iPhone 6S ate 05:56, the iPhone 7 at 11:42, iPhone 8 at 17:00, iPhone XR at 22:24 and the IPhone 11 at 27:35. Lets find out if there are any speed improvements.

As we can see from the video there do not appear to be any major speed improvements in either the boot up times of the range of apps in the new beta of iOS 14.7 over iOS 14.6.

This could possibly change by the time the final version of iOS 14.7 is release, we are expecting this to happen some time in July.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

