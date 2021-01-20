Speed bag counts your punches thanks to a little Arduino



YouTuber DuctTape Mechanic has published a new tutorial on how you can create your very own Arduino powered speed bag to count your punches as you work out. Using a recessed NPN capacitive sensor to pick up when the bag hits the back of the platform, the sensor sends “hit” signals to a small Arduino Uno via a PC817 optocoupler. The headcount is then displayed on a small LCD screen positioned above the speed bag allowing you to keep track of your punch count.

“Creator DuctTapeMechanic loves sports and electronics, so for a recent project he decided to combine his two passions by hacking a speed bag to keep track of his punches. DIY speed bag punch counter based on Arduino platform. Great for keeping track of your workouts or challenging your friends.”

Source : Arduino blog : DuctTape Mechanic

