Specialty Vehicle Engineering unveils 750HP V8 AWD Syclone

Back in the day, one of the coolest and fastest accelerating vehicles you could get wasn’t a performance car. It was a pickup truck from GMC. The vehicle was called the GMC Syclone, and the gang over at Specialty Vehicle Engineering has unveiled a modern version of that iconic pickup. The truck is called the 2021 750HP V8 AWD Syclone.

The pickup uses a 5.3-liter V8 engine producing 750 hp and 600 pound-feet of torque. The engine features a blueprinted L83 aluminum block, a computer-balanced, race-quality rotating assembly that includes a forged crankshaft, H-beam rods, and aluminum pistons. The truck also has modified high flow cylinder heads with ARP high-strength head and main studs.

Helping the engine make that much power is an OEM-quality centrifugal supercharger. The vehicle is based on the extended cab, short bed pickup, and is available in any factory color. The company notes that the L83 V8 engine is almost identical in weight to the V6, so it doesn’t change the weight distribution of the pickup. Only 50 units will be built at an undisclosed price, and it’s not street-legal in California.

