Arduino noise pollution and sound monitor project

Lucía Garbo has created an Arduino powered noise pollution monitor, powered by an Arduino Mega micro-controller and housed in a 3D printed case. Other components include a SparkFun Sound Detector and small LCD display to provide details on recorded dB as well as an LED strip on top which changes colour depending on the noise level : red, yellow, and green.

“I’ll show how to make a Sound Meter using an Arduino and some more components. This is a school project I did recently which took me a year to complete, it is based on the construction of a Sound Meter which registers sound levels in decibels. The objective was highlighting noise pollution, a type of pollution that is less known, but which constantly affects us in our daily lives.”

Visit the official Instructables project page to learn more about the Arduino sound metre and its construction. Full details and code have been provided enabling you to build your very own.

Source : AB Lucía Garbo :

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals