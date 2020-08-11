Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones €389

Sony has this week announce the imminent launch its latest wireless noise cancelling headphones in the form of the Sony WH-1000XM4 priced at €389 or £350 making them available in black and silver this summer. The WH-1000XM4 headphones have been designed to “deliver [Sony’s]best ever noise cancelling performance, reducing high and mid frequency sounds”.

The headphones are equipped with two microphones on each earcup, for noise cancelling, and combine with Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor technology to capture ambient noise and passes the data to the trusted HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. The Bluetooth Audio SoC (System on Chip) then senses and adjusts your music and outside noise at over 700 times per second. Thanks to a new algorithm, the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 applies noise cancelling processing in real time. Enabling the user to focus more on the music they love and blur out the chaos of the outside world.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are NFC and Bluetooth enabled and have a battery life of up to 30 hours and quick charging function giving you up to 5 hours of wireless playback from 10 minutes of charging.

“For total convenience, the WH-1000XM4 can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. When a call comes in, your headphones know which device is ringing and connect to the right one automatically. You’ll also be able to quickly and smoothly switch your headphones to either of the two devices at a single tap.”

“360 Reality Audio, a new immersive audio experience, can be enjoyed on the WH-1000XM4 headphones when combined with an Android smartphone/iPhone that has a participating streaming services app installed[1]. The 360 Reality Audio listening experience immerses you in the music as if you are right in front of your favourite artist. Listeners can enjoy a custom immersive musical field that is perfectly optimized for each individual user when using the WH-1000XM4 headphones and the “Sony | Headphones Connect” app.”

Source : Sony

