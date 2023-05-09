Sony SRS-XV800 Party Speaker unveiled

Sony has announced that it is launching a new Party Speaker, the Sony SRS-XV800, and the device comes with omnidirectional sound and built-in ambient lighting, it also comes with a battery that will give you up to 25 hours of listening time.

Sony today announced the new SRS-XV800, a speaker built to party with loud and clear sound. Whether you’re hosting an epic party or enjoying your favourite movie or TV show, this speaker provides a powerful, room-filling sound, whatever you’re listening to and wherever you’re listening from.

The SRS-XV800 features Omni-directional Party Sound that carries powerful sound to every corner of the room. Five tweeters deliver clear sound to both the front and rear of the speaker. Plus, it’s all backed up with punchy bass you can feel, thanks to dual X-Balanced Speaker Units.

Sony’s X-Balanced Speaker unit features an almost rectangular diaphragm that not only maximises the area of the speaker diaphragm but also increases sound pressure for deeper and punchier bass, less distortion and greater vocal clarity for a richer, clearer and more rewarding listening experience.

You can find out more information about the new Sony SRS-XV800 Pary Speaker over at Sony at the link below, the device will go on sale in Europe this month and it will cost €699, it will also be available in the UK for £599.

Source Sony





