Sony and Microsoft sign 10 year deal for Call of Duty

Sony and Microsoft have signed a 10-year deal for Call of Duty on the Sony Playstation, the deal is expected to help Microsoft finish its takeover of Activision Blizzard which has been blocked by some regulators including the CMA in the UK. It has also come under scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission in the USA and others.

Microsoft’s Phil Spencer announced the news On Twitter, the length of the deal was not revealed in the Tweet, although the 10 years has been confirmed to The Verge by Kari Perez, head of global communications at Xbox. Microsoft had originally offered a deal with Sony until 2027.

We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and @PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 16, 2023

Microsoft previously signed a 10-year deal with Nintendo and now they have signed this new one with Sony, we presume,e that this should be enough to keep the various regulators happy and allow the takeover of Activision Blizzard to proceed. The deal has already been approved by EU regulators, so maybe these changes could also help it get approved by the various other regulators who have blocked it.

The deal between Microsoft and Activision was initially announced back in January of 2022 and the deal is worth $68.7 billion, it will be interesting to see if it now gets finalized.

Source The Verge



