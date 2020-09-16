Sony Alpha 7C the world’s Smallest and lightest full-frame camera $,1800

The new Sony Alpha 7C measures just 124.0mm x 71.1mm x 59.7mm in size and and weighs only 509g making it the world’s smallest and lightest full frame camera system says Sony. the Alpha 7C full-frame camera (model ILCE-7C), the FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 (model SEL2860) zoom lens and HVL-F28RM flash will be available to purchase in late October and priced at $1,800. The FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 zoom lens will be available in early 2021 and will be sold for around $500.

The Alpha 7C provides wide, fast, reliable AF that locks onto the intended subject instantly without losing focus, thanks to its 693-point focal-plane phase-detection AF system covering approximately 93 percent of the image area, with an additional 425 contrast-detection points to ensure reliable focus, even in busy environments.

“Alpha 7C achieves the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera, while not sacrificing the performance of the camera. With greater compactness for mobility, full-frame quality is now available anywhere for both stills and movies.”

“Alpha 7C supports essential features for both stills and movies; 24.2 MP full-frame high resolution, Real-time Eye AF and Real-time Tracking for stills and movies, 5.0-step optical image stablisation, 6K oversampled 4K, Digital Audio Interface.

The new FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 offers the world’s smallest and lightestiv form factor in a standard zoom lens, delivering high optical performance that achieves the high-resolution depiction of full-frame everywhere in the image. Optimal arrangement of the three aspherical lens elements effectively suppresses aberrations throughout the zoom range and realizes high resolution from corner to corner. A minimum focus distance of 0.99 foot (0.3m) (wide-angle) to 1.48 feet (0.45m) (telephoto) delivers close-up capability, making it perfect for everyday use or vlogging with a gimbal or grip.”

Source : Sony

