Win Sonic the Hedgehog 2 furry Xbox controllers

If you would like to own a pair of unique Xbox gamepads you might be interested in the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 furry Xbox controllers that will be available for a limited time only. Microsoft and Paramount Pictures have partnered to create the controllers to celebrate the premiere of the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film and have also created a unique black Xbox Series S console featuring a golden portal ring shining on its surface alongside an embossed Sonic the Hedgehog 2 logo.

How to win Sonic furry Xbox controllers

The furry Xbox controllers are available via to enter–to-win sweepstakes, (see rules) inspired by Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, and Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba and no purchase is necessary. To enter you must do all of the following:

1. Login to your legally registered Twitter account and visit https://www.twitter.com/xbox/ to become a follower of @xbox.

2. Re-tweet the promotional post and include the hashtag #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes.

Microsoft explains more about the rules

“All required elements must be included to be eligible. By following these instructions, you will receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes. Limit one (1) entry per person and Twitter account. You must remain a follower of @xbox for at least seven (7) days following the Entry Period, in order to receive winner notification communications.

The Twitter account settings for your entry must be set to “unprotected” or “public” to be eligible. If your Twitter account is private, your entry will not be eligible; you must change the setting on your account from private to “public” or “unprotected”.

The Twitter platform will be the official time clock for the Sweepstakes. Entries may not contain, as determined by us in our sole and absolute discretion, any content that is obscene or offensive, violent, defamatory, disparaging, or illegal, or that promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, or that communicates messages that may reflect negatively on the goodwill of Microsoft. Entries containing such content will be disqualified. We are not responsible for excess, lost, late, or incomplete entries. If disputed, entries will be deemed submitted by the holder of the authorized Twitter account used to enter.”

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Twitter. You understand that you are providing your information to the Sponsor and not to Twitter. The information you provide will only be used for administering the Promotion and to contact you if you are a winner.

Entrant irrevocably waives all claims against Paramount and/or Sega, and agrees that neither Paramount nor Sega will have any liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Sweepstakes or the prizes awarded. Neither Paramount nor Sega have offered or sponsored this Sweepstakes in any way.”

Source : Microsoft : Rules

