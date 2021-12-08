Solidteknics 30cm dual handle skillet hits Kickstarter from $130

Chefs, home cooks and outdoor adventurers looking for a rugged dual handle skillet may be interested in the new Solidteknics 30cm skillet currently available via Kickstarter. Available in a choice of material depending on your needs and constricted in either 4mm conductive Australian iron or 3mm non-nickel conductive stainless skillet. The cookware is made in Australia with worldwide shipping available. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $130 or £96 (depending on current exchange rates).

Solidteknics 30 cm dual handle skillet

If the Solidteknics crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Solidteknics 30 cm dual handle skillet project review the promotional video below.

“AUS-ION seasoned iron is perfect for all everyday oil/fat-based frying, grilling, etc Our natural clean AUS-ION Australian wrought iron cooks and seasons like all bare cast iron cookware but is half the weight of traditional cast iron. Seasoned iron is the only known non-toxic and forever-renewable nonstick. All other nonstick surfaces are made with toxic and/or disposable synthetic coatings. nöni is our ferritic, non-nickel stainless steel range.

Our nöni pans are formed into shape from one solid sheet of 3mm ferritic non-Nickel stainless steel. Nearly twice as conductive as regular 18-10 Nickel-based stainless steels (18-10 stainless means 18% Chromium and 10% Nickel) and also very compatible with induction, without the need for clad/ply layers. nöni™ is perfect for all liquid boiling, slow cooking, acidic sauces, and is very low maintenance.”

“Our two material options tick all the boxes – can handle screaming high heat, no synthetic coatings, half the weight of cast iron, and at 3mm and 4mm, our pans are thicker than most traditional carbon steel, aluminium and stainless pans, and have better durability and better heat retention, without needing layers of conductive materials such as copper or aluminium.”

“AUS-ION is made from clean Australian iron and is perfect for everyday oil/fat-based frying, grilling, roasting, stir-frying. Seasoned for you with our new Quenched finish, so you can get cooking straight away. Quenched is not a synthetic coating, it is real seasoning using only non-GMO Rice Bran Oil. Just healthy, natural seasoning, like it’s been done for centuries on cast iron and carbon steel.”

Source : Kickstarter

