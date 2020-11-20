SolidRun launches i.MX 8M Plus module mini PC from $75

Hardware manufacturer SolidRun has introduced a new line of modular mini PC systems powered by NXP’s i.MX 8M Plus processors. The mini PC is available from $75 with the SolidRun i.MX 8M module and HummingBoard carrier kits combination being made available for $135 for a limited time.

The i.MX 8M Plus mini PC is equipped with an ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores, a neural processing accelerator, Vivante GC7000UL graphics, and an ARM Cortex-M7 real-time controller with up to 8GB RAM and optional support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 available depending on your application and budget.

Features of the ARM i.MX 8M Plus mini PC :

– Powerful quad or dual Arm® Cortex®-A53 processor with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) operating at up to 2.3 TOPS.

– Dual Image Signal Processors and two camera inputs for an effective Vision System.

– The multimedia capabilities include video encode (including h.265) and decode, 3D/2D graphic acceleration, and multiple audio and voice functionalities.

– Real-time control with Cortex-M7. Robust control networks supported by dual CAN FD and dual Gigabit Ethernet with Time Sensitive Networking (TSN).

– High industrial reliability with DRAM inline ECC and ECC on on-chip RAM.

Source : Liliputing : NXP

