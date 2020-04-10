ANAVI solder fume extractor

Electronics enthusiasts, developers and makers looking for a small open source smart solder fume extractor, may be interested in a new product soon to launch by the Ground Supply website. The ANAVI Fume Extractor is an open source smart solder smoke absorber, powered by a Wi-Fi development board with ESP8266, 80mm fan and a replaceable carbon filter.

The ANAVI has a dedicated slots for a mini OLED I²C display and MQ-135 gas sensor module as well as slots up to 3 additional I²C sensor modules. In addition there are UART pins for easy flashing of custom software and an extra GPIO for connecting external peripherals.

“Soldering is fun but soldering fumes are dangerous for the health. Stay safe and healthy by using a fume extractor. Existing products on the market are bulky, noisy and without any smart features. The alternative is ANAVI Fume Extractor! ANAVI Fume Extractor comes as a do-it-yourself (DIY) kit that combines open source hardware with free and open source software. It is lightweight and can be even become portable with a USB power bank. The carbon filters and all parts are replaceable.”

Specifications :

– Fan: 80mm 5V DC 0.25A with replaceable carbon filter

– CPU: Tensilica L106 32-bit processor (ESP8266)

– Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

– Gas sensor support: MQ-135 for air quality or any other 5 V MQ analog gas sensor

– Peripherals: Mini OLED display, UART pins for flashing custom firmware, button, three slots for I²C sensors

– Compatibility: Arduino IDE, PlatformIO, Home Assistant, OpenHAB, ThingSpeak, MQTT, and any modern web browser

– Certification: Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) BG000060

– Dimensions: 80x128x62mm

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been announced as yet, but if you’re interested in purchasing one you can register your interest over on the Crowd Supply product page.

Source : Crowd Supply

