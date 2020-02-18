Solar PowerGem solar panel battery pack

Campers and outdoor adventurers looking for a lightweight power pack may be interested in the Ultra-light SOS Solar PowerGem which is equipped with 2 x USB-C PD outlets, solar charging panel in the casing that is both scratch and drop proof, providing a rugged power source for all your gadgets while off grid.

Watch the introductory video below to learn more about the Solar PowerGem battery pack and solar panel which is small enough to fit in a pocket if needed. Early bird pledges are available from $55 and worldwide deliveries expected to take place during May 2020.

“If you’re planning to go camping in the middle of nowhere, this is your best option to choose from. The single crystal 1.2W solar panel in the Magnify-PowerGem 16000mAh Portale Solar Charger means you don’t need a power outlet to recharge it. We promise to deliver on time. This is our third projects and we have built a strong relationship with our manufacturer and delivery time management. We know you’ll be waiting to get what you want for longer than you’d prefer – that’s why we are committed to ensuring your product is delivered on time. “

Source : Kickstarter

