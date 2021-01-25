LinkLens open air smart audio snow goggles

Ryidar based in Toronto, Canada have created a new professional snow goggle range which offer the world’s first open-air smart audio snow goggles. Enabling you to enjoy music while skiing on the slopes and the ability to answer phonecalls, use a voice assistant and more. Equipped with noise cancelling technology, wind will no longer disrupt the enjoyment of your audio feed and the lenses are equipped with antifog technology encased in an ergonomic unibody design.“LinkLens uses an innovative technology called Open Air Audio that keeps you immersed in your music without shutting out the world.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $146 or £108 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the LinkLens campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the LinkLens Snow goggles project checkout the promotional video below.

“LinkLens are professional snow goggles with an audio-enabled system designed for ski and snow sports enthusiasts. LinkLens uses cutting-edge Open Air Audio and Dual-mic Noise Cancellation technologies to deliver superior music listening in windy conditions. Combined with the Single-ear Mode, LinkLens enables crystal-clear calls while allowing you to stay alert to your surroundings. With a single button press, your voice assistant is on standby for hands-free control and helpful information.”

Unlike other in-ear headphones, this system puts no pressure on the ears, is helmet and hat compatible, and provides comfortable performance for all-day use. Complete with custom-built speakers and a specially engineered dual-chamber acoustic cavity that maintains separation of mids & highs in the front and rich, powerful bass in the back.

“Its professional-level lens design delivers a clearer and expanded view for sharper vision and safer adventures. All of which, combined with a unibody design and memory plastic frame by TPU material, makes LinkLens flexible and impact resistant. Stay connected, safe, and immersed in sound for all snow sports!”

“Worried about the headphones dropping in motion? Bothered by the tangled earphone? Feel hurt after a long time of wearing the earbuds? Or probably all your gadgets die quickly in a freezing cold trip… Too many hassles of traditional earphones and walkie talkie may destroy your joy. Now. it’s time to say goodbye to the old days!”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Snow goggles, jump over to the official LinkLens crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

