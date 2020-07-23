Fobase Magic smartwatch from $49

Fobase has created an affordable smartwatch which is now available via Kickstarter at a 45% discount with prices starting from just $49 or roughly £39 for a limited time. Before goes well worldwide shipping is expected to take place in just a couple of months time, and a range of accessories are also available enabling you to customize the look and feel of the watch face and watch band.

“The Fobase Magic smartwatch offers a brilliant blend of modern fashion and athletic design that successfully combines to create an innovative timepiece that is both functional and fashionable. The watch allows you to express your inner designer through DIY bezels, watch strap, and decide your own watch interface.”

“As a sports watch, it also includes health functions such as the sleep and blood pressure monitoring system that helps you monitor your health effectively. Not to mention the sports mode with 24 different settings that will optimize your workout sessions. Magic’s small yet energy efficient watch allows the battery to run for 10 days on a single charge, so this watch would suit anyone that is seeking for a high quality yet functional sports watch.”

“MAGIC comes with comprehensive customization options for users. Unleash the “fashionista” in you with the DIY bezel, watch straps and UI watch interface to suit your daily outfit. Your “#OOTD” moment is only a Magical watch away.”

“Wearing MAGIC on the wrist allows the watch to monitor a user’s health 24/7. The live data will be collected on the App and it could be viewed on your phone. So by the end of the day, the watch is able to collect a comprehensive and accurate health data.”

Source : Kickstarter

