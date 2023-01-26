Smartphone shipments down 11.3% in 2022

According to a recent report by IDC, smartphone shipments dropped by 11.3 percent in 2022, and in the final quarter of 2023, the drop was some 18.3 percent.

According to the report, sales of Apple iPhone were down 14.9 percent for the final quarter and sales of Samsung’s smartphones were down 15.6 percent, have a look at the chart below.

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Smartphone Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2022 (Preliminary results, shipments in millions of units) Company 4Q22 Shipment Volumes* 4Q22 Market Share* 4Q21 Shipment Volumes 4Q21 Market Share Year-Over-Year Change* 1. Apple 72.3 24.1% 85.0 23.1% -14.9% 2. Samsung 58.2 19.4% 69.0 18.8% -15.6% 3. Xiaomi 33.2 11.0% 45.0 12.2% -26.3% 4. OPPO 25.3 8.4% 30.1 8.2% -15.9% 5. vivo 22.9 7.6% 28.3 7.7% -18.9% Others 88.3 29.4% 110.2 30.0% -19.8% Total 300.3 100.0% 367.6 100.0% -18.3% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, January 25, 2023

“We have never seen shipments in the holiday quarter come in lower than the previous quarter. However, weakened demand and high inventory caused vendors to cut back drastically on shipments,” said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC ‘ s Worldwide Tracker team. “Heavy sales and promotions during the quarter helped deplete existing inventory rather than drive shipment growth. Vendors are increasingly cautious in their shipments and planning while realigning their focus on profitability. Even Apple, which thus far was seemingly immune, suffered a setback in its supply chain with unforeseen lockdowns at its key factories in China. What this holiday quarter tells us is that rising inflation and growing macro concerns continue to stunt consumer spending even more than expected and push out any possible recovery to the very end of 2023.”

It will be interesting to see what happens this year, whether Smartphone shipments continue to decline or whether they increase.

