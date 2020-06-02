Smartphone sales dropped 20 percent in Q1 because of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a wide impact around the world, according to a recent report smartphone sales were down around 20 percent in quarter one of 2020.

The news comes in a report from Gartner who have said that global smartphone sales dropped 20.2 percent in the first quarter.

Some companies were hit worse that others, Samsung saw sales decline by almost 23 percent and Huawei around 27 percent, Apple’s sales were down around 10 percent.

Table 1. Worldwide Smartphone Sales to End Users by Vendor in 1Q20 (Thousands of Units)

Vendor 1Q20 Units 1Q20 Market Share (%) 1Q19 Units 1Q19 Market Share (%) 1Q20-1Q19 Growth (%) Samsung 55,333 18.5 71,621 19.1 -22.7 Huawei 42,499 14.2 58,436 15.6 -27.3 Apple 40,920 13.7 44,569 11.9 -8.2 Xiaomi 27,817 9.3 27,424 7.3 1.4 OPPO 23,949 8.0 29,589 7.9 -19.1 Others 108,621 36.3 143,279 38.2 -24.2 Total 299,138 100.0 374,917 100.0 -20.2

Due to rounding, some figures may not add up precisely to the totals shown.

Source: Gartner (June 2020)

“The coronavirus pandemic caused the global smartphone market to experience its worst decline ever,” said Anshul Gupta, senior research analyst at Gartner. “Most of the leading Chinese manufacturers and Apple were severely impacted by the temporary closures of their factories in China and reduced consumer spending due to the global shelter-in-place.”

Many of the companies affected are expected to return to normal sales levels once the global outbreak of COVID-19 is under control.

Source Gartner

