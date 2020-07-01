BIGSOFTI portable smartphone photography soft-light

BIGSOFTI weighs just 74 grams (2.6 oz) and you can control its lighting angle by up to 45 degrees with the rotating barrel connector built into all accessory mounts. USB-C allows for operation while charging, so if a need ever arises the unit can be run from a power source. Although battery life on current prototypes is approx 95 mins at MAX, 140 mins at MID and 240 mins at LOW. And full charge from flat is around 2 hrs says its creators.

“On a film set, when lighting for beauty shots, cinematographers use the biggest, softest lights we have, to make actors and models look their best. Why? A big light wraps gently around features on the face, and a soft light evens out skin tone and diffuses any hard shadows – so bumps and creases disappear. Created by Australian film professionals and based on these lighting principles, BIGSOFTI is a mobile, high quality, bi-colour LED soft panel that delivers stunning diffused lighting for better photos, videos and video calls on all your devices.”

“Match the lighting in your surroundings with the variable colour temperatures. Cooler daylight for scenes lit by the sun. Tungsten for indoors with warmer light globes. Clean White for when there is a mix in the scene, or those times when you’re not quite sure.”

– Universal clip fits all leading smartphone, tablet and laptop brands.

– Shoe mount with 1/4″-20 thread fits all cameras, tripods and light stands.

– 3M Adhesive Mount for computer monitors and other general surfaces.

Source : Kickstarter

