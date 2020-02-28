Pictar Smartphone camera light and smart stick

Smartphone photographers looking for a way to add extra light to their videos or photos, may be interested in a new compact lighting system and selfie stick designed by the team at Pictar. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Pictar Smart-Light Selfie Stick which is launched via Kickstarter this week and is now available to early bird backers from $75 or roughly £59, with worldwide delivery expected to take place during September 2020.

“Following the stellar success of the Pictar Smart Selfie Stick, Pictar (formerly Miggo) presents the Pictar Smart-Light Selfie Stick – The next generation of selfie sticks, hacking the perfect selfie trifecta: Light, angle & control. With a detachable light allowing for better selfies under any light condition, the Pictar Smart-Light selfie stick’s 6-button control panel gives you full control of all photographic elements, including zoom, image brightness and more.”

“Lighting is everything. Unbalanced shadows in the wrong places (i.e. under your eyes or nose) can make you look kinda meh. Even lighting will accentuate your best assets and smooth out skin damages. When you’re taking a selfie, make sure you have a good source of light in front of you (unless you’re going for a more dramatic look – in this case light coming from the side will give you a deep, contrast-y feel), or simply pop on your selfie stick’s headlight for consistent lighting that will make you look just awesome.”

Source : Kickstarter

