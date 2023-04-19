Decouvir 85x magnification smart telescope

Decouvir is a new smart telescope equipped with a number of useful features such as quick focus and the ability to connect to the companies companion smartphone application allowing for easy operation and alignment. Offering up to 85x magnification the telescope can be used for stargazing, animal observation and time-lapse photography. Early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $169 or £137 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Inspired by the French word “découvrir,” meaning to discover or explore, Decouvir is dedicated to helping you unveil the beauty and wonders of both our Earth and the cosmos. Our passion for outdoor exploration, photography, and astronomy drives us to create innovative, high-quality products that cater to enthusiasts, hobbyists, and beginners alike. By leveraging the versatile Maksutov-Cassegrain design, we craft exceptional telescopes that unlock the potential for observing a vast range of objects, both terrestrial and celestial targets. “

Decouvir telescope

“Through meticulous manufacturing and strict quality control, we deliver premium products at competitive prices. We believe that the world is full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered, and with our user-friendly telescopes and accessories, we aim to make every adventure a rewarding and memorable experience for all.”

Assuming that the Decouvir funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Decouvir telescope project check out the promotional video below.

“Elevate your nature and landscape observation with our Captur System, which ensures exceptional image quality and clarity, allowing you to easily capture stunning visuals of the natural world. Our handle-style gimbal offers you the effortless way to achieve 360-degree lens movement without touching the objective lens. With two micro adjustable knobs, control the telescope’s up-down and left-right slight movement with ease. The one-key lock design secures the gimbal in place, preventing any slight shaking from disrupting your observation. Enjoy a stable and uninterrupted viewing experience.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the telescope, jump over to the official Decouvir crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





