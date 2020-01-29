Circular smart ring provides activity, sleep, and wellness monitoring

Circular is a new smart ring specifically designed to monitor your activity, sleep and wellness 24/7 as well as provide smart and silent alarms, alerts and more. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Circular smart ring which has launched via Kickstarter this month and already raised over $35,000 thanks to nearly 200 backers with still 35 days remaining on its campaign. “Circular is the smart ring that combines style with cutting edge technology to empower you to be more energetic and productive.”

Earlybird pledges are available from €179 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during August 2020. Circular Comes complete with its own smartphone companion application that allows you to personalise and visualise your data as well as share and communicate with the wellness community.

“On the outside, Circular is sleek, seamless, and discreet. On the inside, it’s powered by advanced mechanical customisation and intuitive AI. When it comes to user experience, we’ve made no compromises. The result? A seamless experience that works for you day and night. Circular never sleeps, but you’ll sleep better. That’s because what Circular does best is synthesise and analyse your body signals (night and day!) for unique recommendations and advanced wellness correlations to improve your well-being. “

“When working out, we don’t want to wear a device made of precious gems; neither do we want to wear a plastic-looking device to an elegant event. We believe that wearables should seamlessly blend into our everyday lives, and that’s exactly what Circular does. It’s scratch-resistant, water-resistant, and you can switch up your style to fit the occasion with interchangeable outer shells.”

The Circular smart ring is now available in three different finishes offering silver, black and rose gold and is capable of being fully charged in less than 60 minutes, and offers a two-day battery life. The Circular ring supports A Bluetooth connection to both iOS and Android devices.

Source: Kickstarter

