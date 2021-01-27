iFlow touchless, smart faucet helps you stop the spread of germs from $70

iFlow is a new smart faucet that offers a number of useful features especially during these strange times. The touchless interface allows you to easily clean your hands without the need to touch anything at all and the iFlow can be programmed to dispense a set amount of water when activated. The auto sensor technology allows you to easily control the flow, as well as see the waters current temperature, thanks to the integrated smart display. iFlow offers a hygienic alternative to a standard faucet design and offers an environmentally friendly way to save water and your hard earned money.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $69 or £51 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the iFlow campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the iFlow smart faucet project view the promotional video below.

“Have you ever washed your hands with a traditional faucet and thought, this doesn’t make sense? You touch the handle with your dirty hands, wash your hands, and touch the dirty handle again with your freshly washed hands. So what was the point of washing them at all?”

iFlow is completely powered by the flow of water. Every time you use iFlow, it charges simultaneously and thanks to the backup battery located inside the fawcett the iFlow is always ready to use, even after long periods of inactivity.

“iFlow is a smart home device that provides an effective solution to wasted, leaking water. No longer worry about dirtying your hands right after you’ve washed them. iFlow is completely hands-free & automatic. Get rid of handles and switches⎯iFlow “knows” when you need water.”

– Hydro-Power. A built-in small-scale hydro water system that never needs to be charged.

– Smart Display. Know your water temperature, total usage, and customized water flow.

– Hygienic. Enjoy ultimate convenience and keep your hand clean without touching the faucet handle.

– Eco-Friendly. Save up to 30% of water and help the environment.

“Know the water temperature and how much water you use. Set the amount of water and get no more or no less. The built-in smart display tells you everything about the water that you are using.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the smart faucet, jump over to the official iFlow crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

