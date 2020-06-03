Sapphire 60 smart bag 200w keeps your gadgets charged

If you need a bag that can help our your gadgets when required including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops and more. The Sapphire 60 Smart Bag might be worth more investigation and includes a fully integrated power system offering 200 W, to a AC ports and for USB ports, capable of charging your smart phone app to 14 times or a laptop up to 4 times.

Early bird pledges are available for a 144wh battery bag from $165 or roughly £132 offering a considerable discount of the recommended retail price of $250. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during September 2020.

“A bag that is much more than a carrying device. Our bag is backed by serious power, with a large but lightweight onboard battery and power delivery system. Optimized for space, comfort, and utility; this bag will keep you and your tech going all day long.”

“Don’t your high-tech devices deserve a high-tech power solution? We thought so. With the 60 smart bag, low battery anxiety will become a thing of the past. Created for professionals, students, travelers, creators, workers and techies alike, the 60 Smart bag is designed for everyone, regardless of lifestyle. Just charge up at night and be on your way.”

“Not only does our bag have impressive specs from a portable power perspective, it also has a water resistant coating and houses water-resistant zipper. The 60 Smart Bag also weighs in at just 4.5 pounds, comparable in weight to a standard backpack or laptop bag. Did we mention it has 6 spacious storage compartments and is TSA-compliant for commercial flights?”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals