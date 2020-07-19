C13 Micro Knife constructed from carbon and titanium £12

A new every day carry (EDC) knife has been launched by a Kickstarter this month in the form of the pocket-safe keychain MicroKnife , constructed from carbon fibre and titanium. The compact double-edged knife is protected by rubber and offers the ideal keychain EDC knife. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its unique design and construction

“After a gap of nearly 2 years since our Carbon Geometry Set campaign, we’re back to launch something new. Our C13 MicroKnife has been a long-term passion project. Living here in the UK, we’re limited as to what EDC Tools we can use on a day-to-day basis. The hunt to find something compact, usable and reliable was ever continuing. So with that in mind, the MicroKnife was developed – and it’s finally ready to share!”

“Whether you choose the Titanium or Carbon MicroKnife, both come with a custom Titanium screwset holding them together. We chose a simple, classic and fuss-free slot screw so you have the widest choice of flat-things to tighten or loosen the knife when you need to. The Carbon Fibre is the same 3k weave used for all our rulers, squares and webcam covers from previous projects. It looks great, is super strong and very lightweight – coming in at just 5g!”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals