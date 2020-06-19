Slow Mo video shows how the Apple Watch ejects water

The Apple Watch is designed to be waterproof and it has an innovative way of getting water out of its speakers, it virates the speakers to eject the water.

The Slow Mo Guys have created a great video which shows us how this is done, the Apple Watch goes through 10 cycles to eject all of the water from the speakers.

As we can see from the video the Watch does an impressive job of ejecting all of the water from the speaker holes, the slow motion video captures it exactly how it works.

Source & Image Credit: Slow Mo Guys, MacRumors

