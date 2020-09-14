ZoomMaker 2K SLA 3D printer hits Kickstarter from $149

ZoomMaker is a new 2K SLA 3D printer launched by Kickstarter this month offering high-speed printing at high resolutions at an affordable price point. Over 500 backers have already taken advantage of the early bird pledges with still 22 days remaining.

Equipped with an LCD display the Zoom Maker 3D printer conveniently allows you to see the status of the 3D printing process at all times. It’s a perfect window into your 3D printing world, letting you know in detail how long each printing process should take and what’s the shape of the layer that the device is printing.

Zoom Maker has a USB port that enabling users to insert a USB flash drive with your project, touch the screen to choose which project in the USB drive you want to print. Earlybird pledges are available from $149 or roughly £117 and worldwide delivery is expected to take place before the end of 2020.

“Zoom Maker does not only deliver a spectacular performance—it’s also very compact and extremely desktop-friendly. Measuring only 13.7 x 8.2 x 8.2 inches (35 x 21 x 21 cm) and weighing no more than 10 pounds (4.5Kg), Zoom Maker is the perfect 3D Printer for any small or large studio, office or workshop. Just place it on your desktop and see its magic happening!”

“We believe in democratizing access to 3D printing technology. That’s one of the foundations on which we developed Zoom Maker: it’s designed to be affordable. However, what about the quality? Well, we don’t believe in compromising the quality just to reduce the price. That’s why you’ll not only love Zoom Maker’s price—you’ll actually fall in love with its superb quality.”

Source : Kickstarter

