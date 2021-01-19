Skyrim running at 60fps on PlayStation 5 and PS4 with new mod

A new mod has been created by Bethesda mod member Wrighton, allowing Skyrim fans to enjoy playing the game on PS4 or PS5 at 60 frames per second. Check out the video below to learn more about how to install the mod and upgrade your gameplay to 60fps. “The mod will work WITH trophies but ONLY if you use no other mods.”

“Best results are seen using a base PS4 and PS5. The PS4 Pro runs at 4K so won’t run as well.” – “What makes the mod extra special, though, is that it can be run without disabling Trophies. Simply download and enable the mod as above, start a new game or save, then quit back out to the main menu. From there, it’s merely a matter of disabling or deleting the mod via the appropriate menu, after which you’ll find any game you start still runs at 60fps.”



Follow the steps below:

1. Download and ENABLE the mod.

2. Restart Skyrim.

3. Go back into mods and DELETE/DISABLE the mod.

4. Skyrim should now still run at 60fps without the mod.

5. PLEASE NOTE: If you close down Skyrim, repeat steps 1 to 3 to re-enable 60fps.

Source : Eurogamer

