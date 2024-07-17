Skullcandy Dime Evo TWS earbuds launch

Skullcandy has unveiled its latest innovation in audio technology with the launch of the Dime Evo True Wireless Earbuds. Designed to be the ultimate portable audio sidekick, the Dime Evo offers a combination of big sound, essential features, and a unique slide-out case with a built-in clip for unparalleled portability. These earbuds are set to hit the market on July 16 for an MSRP of $49.99, available on Skullcandy.com and at select retailers.

Key Takeaways Big sound with essential features

Unique slide-out case with built-in clip

IPX4 water resistance

36 hours of battery life

Rapid charge capability

Google Fast Pair for Android

Multipoint pairing

Customizable via Skullcandy App

Noise-isolating fit

Clear Voice Smart Mic

Big Sound and Essential Features

The Dime Evo earbuds are designed to deliver a powerful audio experience on the go. With IPX4 water resistance, these earbuds are built to withstand sweat and splashes, making them perfect for any adventure. The earbuds offer up to 36 hours of battery life, including 8 hours in the earbuds themselves and an additional 28 hours in the charging case. For those in a hurry, a quick 10-minute charge provides 2 hours of playtime.

Seamless Connectivity and Customization

One of the standout features of the Dime Evo is its seamless connectivity. Google Fast Pair for Android ensures that pairing is quick and straightforward, while Auto Connect makes it easy to reconnect to devices. Multipoint pairing allows users to connect to multiple devices simultaneously, regardless of platform or manufacturer.

The Skullcandy App offers extensive customization options, allowing users to personalize their audio experience. Users can select preset EQ modes or create custom EQ settings, adjust the Stay-Aware Mode to tune into their surroundings, and customize button functions for added convenience.

Pricing and Availability

The Skullcandy Dime Evo True Wireless Earbuds will be available starting July 16 for an MSRP of $59.99. They can be purchased directly from Skullcandy’s website or at select retailers. This competitive pricing makes the Dime Evo an attractive option for those seeking high-quality, portable wireless earbuds without breaking the bank.

Additional Features

The Dime Evo earbuds come equipped with a range of additional features designed to enhance the user experience. The Clear Voice Smart Mic reduces background noise, ensuring crystal-clear calls. The noise-isolating fit, achieved through an ergonomic, ovalized design, provides all-day comfort and helps block out external noise. Sidetone technology allows users to hear their own voice more naturally, counteracting occlusion.

The Skullcandy Dime Evo True Wireless Earbuds are a versatile and affordable option for anyone in need of portable, high-quality audio. With features like IPX4 water resistance, long battery life, rapid charging, and extensive customization options, these earbuds are well-suited for a variety of situations. Whether you’re on a hike, commuting, or just relaxing at home, the Dime Evo earbuds are designed to keep your music and media close at hand.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals