Skoda Enyaq iV 50 costs less than €40,000

Skoda is launching a more affordable electric SUV the Skoda Enyaq iV 50 and the carmaker has said that it will cost less than €40,000, the car will come with a range of 365 kilometers.

The car comes with a range of features including a 13-inch navigation system and rearview cameras as standard, it also comes with 19 inch bi-color alloy wheels and a range of other features.

The Škoda Enyaq iV 50 comes with rear-wheel drive and a 109 kW electric motor on the rear axle. A 55 kWh high-voltage battery (net 52 kWh) enables a maximum range of up to 365 kilometres on the WLTP cycle. At DC fast-charging stations, the battery can be replenished from 10 to 80 percent of its capacity in 36 minutes, with a maximum charging power of 110 kW. The Enyaq iV 50 comes with 19 inch Regulus alloys and is equipped with front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera as standard. Its interior features the Design Selection Loft. A central 13-inch touchscreen display and the navigation function for the infotainment system are included as standard, as is one of Škoda’s famous Simply Clever features: the iconic umbrella in the driver’s door.

You can find out more information about the new Skoda Enyaq iV 50 over at the Skoda website at the link below, this model will be available in a range of European countries including Germany, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

Source Skoda





