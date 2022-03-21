SKLO velour split leather Japanese camping apron

Leather designers SKLO based in Kawasaki-shi, Japan have taken to Kickstarter to make available their new velour split leather camp apron. The heat resistant apron is made from a single piece of leather and specifically been designed for camping and bonfire making. Featuring a durable rugged design and a single pocket the apron also includes loops for utensils and is resistant to cats and friction. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $35 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The loops are not only double layer and sewn on, but also hammered with brass caulk to withstand weight. In addition, the back side is covered with leather to increase the strength. The bottom of the pocket is covered in additional leather to prevent damage from sharp objects. The pocket is also reinforced with extra material to prevent it from breaking even if heavy or sharp objects are inserted. These techniques are based on SKLO’s experience in producing scissor cases for professional hairdressers, trimmer cases for trimmers, and florist cases for florists.”

Leather camp apron

If the SKLO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the SKLO camp apron project watch the promotional video below.

” The leather is soft and heat resistant, which allows you to use it to grip the handles of pots and pans such as Dutch ovens. We tried welding by greatly increasing power output to produce large amounts of fire sparks, but there was no noticeable change such as holes in the apron surface. Because it is not sewn by combining several pieces, it does not “unravel” and is therefore strong.”

“Stains and scratches are what make it unique. The apron becomes softer with use and becomes more comfortable to wear. It is a maintenance-free apron that you will absolutely love. The velour leather (cowhide) used in this project has a rougher, more casual texture than suede which is usually made of skin of pigs and sheep, so it blends in naturally in your daily life.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the camp apron, jump over to the official SKLO crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals