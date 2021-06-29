Site Announcement: We are switching from Feedburner to Follow It

Some of our readers may have read that Google are shutting down Feedburner in July. This means that you will no longer receive the daily emails from Geeky Gadgets through Feedburner from next month.

We are switching our daily newsletter emails from Feedburner and you will start to receive emails from Follow it from this week as we move over to the new platform.

If you are an email subscriber you do not need to do anything, the switch over will happen automatically and you will start to receive the new emails from Follow It.

We also have a new RSS feed on Follow It, you can follow this with an RSS reader here, there is also a link to the feed in the top of the site.

