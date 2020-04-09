Silicon Power unveils five new battery packs from 5,000 to 10,000 mAh

Silicon Power has created five new battery packs in the form of the GP25, GD27, GP27, GP28 and GS28 offering battery capacities from 5000 to 10,000 mAh. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

The GP25: Your Everyday Power Source

The GP25 offers all the might of a 10,000mAh power bank at a fraction of the size. With a palm-friendly ergonomic size and grip, it has 2 USB Type-A outputs for charging up to 2 devices simultaneously. It also has a built-in battery indicator with a digitized LED display that shows a clear percentage of the remaining battery level, so you’ll never have to worry about running on empty again.

The GD27/GP27: Charge It In Style

The GD27 (5,000mAh) and GP27 (10,000mAh) have a sleek metal surface with a semi-matte finish. Not only do they look great, but their slim and lightweight bodies also provide maximum portability and carrying ease. 2 USB Type-A outputs allow you to charge up to 2 devices simultaneously. And, at the touch of a button, 4 LED lights provide a clear indication of the battery level to prevent you from being caught powerless on-the-go.

The GP28/GS28: Power To Do More

The GP28 (10,000mAh) and GS28 (20,000mAh) carry enough juice to charge all your devices without trouble. Their carbon fiber texture and rounded ergonomic shape make up for two power banks that are easy to hold and carry. 2 USB Type-A outputs allow you to charge up to 2 devices simultaneously. Additionally, their built-in digital LED display show clearly the percentage of remaining battery level, so you won’t have to worry about running out of charge ever again

Source : Silicon Power

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals