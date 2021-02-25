Silicon Power introduces new 4K and 8K video recording Cinema Series CF Cards

Silicon Power has this week introduced its new 4K and 8K video recording Cinema Series CF Cards, created for the demands of professional videographers, cinematographers and photographers. The SP Industrial’s “Cinema Series” line of CF memory cards meet the latest CFast 2.0 specifications offering faster and more durable than SD/microSD cards.

The CFX310/CFX510 were both designed to work in extreme conditions, reliably. They are protected against vibrations of 15 g at 10-2000 Hz, shocks of 1500 g at 0.5 ms, drops of up to 2.5 feet (0.75 meters), and they can operate in temperatures ranging from 32 to 158°F (0 to 70°C). If the card is dropped within these parameters, rest assured that both the card and the footage inside will be safe.

“When it comes to memory cards, CF cards are the superior choice for professionals as they are faster and more durable than SD/microSD cards. Their ability to reach incredible read and write speeds are ideal for shooting extreme sports and action shots as well as capturing wildlife and fast-paced motion. Their greater durability allows them to be used in situations that cater to the environments of this type of footage, including the rugged outdoors and the forces of nature.”

“The Cinema EX utilizes the latest in memory card technology to deliver the ultimate performance for the most demanding professionals. Equipped with CFexpress 2.0 Type B and PCIe Gen 3×2, this card packs up to 1 TB of storage capacity. Supreme read and write speeds up to 1,700 MB/s and 1,500 MB/s, respectively, ensure that no frames will be dropped for totally smooth playback in 4K or even 8K video quality. With one of the fastest write speeds around, it is ideal for uncompressed continuous RAW shooting of fast-moving action.”

For more information on the new range of 4K and 8K video recording storage cards jump over to the official Silicon Power website.

Source : TPU : Silicon Power

