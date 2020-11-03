Shower Power Bluetooth shower speaker powered by water

If you enjoy listening to music in the shower you may be interested in an innovative speaker system which is powered by the pressure of your water. Once installed the Bluetooth speaker requires no further set up and allows you to listen to your favourite music in the shower.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $59 or £46, offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Shower Power speaker Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Shower Power speaker project review the promotional video below.

“We’re listening to more content at home than ever before. If you’re like us, you’ve got music and podcasts streaming at all hours. But there’s one place in the house that’s tough to get good sound — the shower. Existing waterproof speakers just don’t cut it. So, we made a speaker that you’ll love using in the shower, every day.”

“Shower Power by Ampere is a waterproof speaker that generates 100% of its power from water, so you can listen to your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks in the bathroom. Designed to fit any showerhead, it’s also made from 100% recycled ocean plastic. “

Hydropower speaker was designed to never leave you without music in the bathroom. Once installed, Shower Power never needs to be removed. And that’s all thanks to our proprietary hydropower system. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official Shower Power speaker crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

