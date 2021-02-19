SHIFT laptop and tablet organizer



Tablet and laptop users that also carry a number of essential everyday carry items such as cables, pens, mice and other essentials, may be interested in a new organizer called SHIFT which has launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website. SHIFT is a laptop, cable and vertical organizer, offering a minimalist yet stylish design to help you stay organized whether at home, in the office or travelling.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $42 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 12% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the SHIFT campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the SHIFT organiser project view the promotional video below.

“We still believe that we are all digital nomads, moving constantly from one place to another: from a meeting room to the desk, to a cafeteria, to another meeting room…because the way we work is changing, and that mobility, flexibility and working from anywhere are fundamental aspects of our daily work life.This is our 3rd campaign in Kickstarter. We launch our products here because the funds we generate thanks you, our backers, give us the freedom to run our business exactly how we want.”

“After our previous campaigns, we gathered a lot of feedback from our backers and customers through surveys and focus groups. We listened and took your insights to improve our designs, to launch our new generation of organizers. That is how SHIFT was born.”

“We work together with “WE FOREST”, an NGO specialized in restoring the world’s forests. By donating 1 % of our benefits, through them we help plant & grow trees. This is certified by independent auditors and webmaps that show exactly where the trees will be located.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the organiser, jump over to the official SHIFT crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

