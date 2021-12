Sharp Aquos Wish smartphone launched in Japan

Sharp is launching a new smartphone in Japan, the Sharp Aquos Wish, and the handset is designed to be a more affordable entry-level device.

The Sharp Aquos Wish will feature a 5.7 inch LCD display that with feature a High Definition plus resolution and it will feature a waterdrop notch on the front of the display

This new Sharp Aquos smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 mobile processor and it will also come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. If you need some more storage then the handset features a microSD card slot for expansion.

The new handset comes with just two cameras, there is a single camera on the front and a single one on the back. The front camera on the Aquos Wish has an 8-megapixel sensor for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a single 13-megapixel camera for photos and videos,

The Sharp Aquos Wish smartphone comes with a IPX5, IPX7, IP6X and MIL-STD-810H rating and it is designed to be dust and waterproof. The hndset will be available in a choice of three different colors, olive green charcoal and ivory, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source GSM Arena

