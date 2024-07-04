Sharkoon OfficePal M25W lightweight mouse with dual connectivity

The Sharkoon OfficePal M25W is a new mouse designed to meet the needs of modern professionals. With its precise sensor, lightweight design, and dual connectivity options, this mouse is perfect for both stationary PCs and mobile notebooks. The OfficePal M25W offers a seamless blend of efficiency and freedom, making it an ideal choice for those who demand high performance in their daily tasks.

Sharkoon OfficePal M25W

Key Takeaways Dual connectivity: Wired and wireless options

Built-in lithium-ion battery with up to 50 hours of usage

Lightweight design at just 69 g

High precision with PixArt-PAW3104 sensor and up to 4,000 DPI

Six mouse buttons for enhanced functionality

Compatible with USB-C and USB-A ports

Available in either black or white finishes

Dual Connectivity for Maximum Efficiency

The OfficePal M25W offers the flexibility of both wired and wireless operation. Users can easily switch between the two modes, providing additional efficiency and freedom. The USB nano receiver can be conveniently stowed within the mouse, ensuring it is always ready for use.

Long-Lasting Battery Life

Equipped with a built-in lithium-ion battery, the OfficePal M25W can deliver up to 50 hours of productive work and play without needing a recharge. This extended battery life ensures that users can focus on their tasks without the constant worry of running out of power.

Lightweight and Comfortable Design

Weighing just 69 grams, the OfficePal M25W is designed for comfort and ease of use. Its three PTFE mouse feet allow it to glide smoothly over almost any surface, making it ideal for both stationary and mobile use. The ergonomic design ensures that users can work comfortably for extended periods.

High Precision and Customizability

The OfficePal M25W features an optical PixArt-PAW3104 sensor with four selectable DPI levels, ranging up to 4,000 DPI. This high precision sensor ensures accurate tracking and responsiveness, making it suitable for a variety of tasks. Additionally, the mouse includes six buttons, providing users with enhanced functionality and control.

Pricing and Availability

The OfficePal M25W Black and OfficePal M25W White is available for purchase through various online retailers and Sharkoon’s official website. The mouse comes with a USB-C cable and a USB-A adapter, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices, including notebooks and smartphones.

For those interested in enhancing their productivity setup, Sharkoon offers a range of complementary products, including ergonomic keyboards, high-precision mouse pads, and versatile docking stations. These products are designed to work seamlessly with the OfficePal M25W, providing a cohesive and efficient workspace.



