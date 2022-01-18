Shadow Warrior 3 launches March 1st on PS Xbox and PC

Shadow Warrior 3 is now available to preorder and pre-download ahead of its official release date March 1, 2022. Shadow Warrior 3 is a first person shooter developed by the team at Flying Wild Hog and published by Devolver Digital and is a direct sequel to Shadow Warrior 2 released back in 2016.

Shadow Warrior 3 will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox X|S and Xbox One and offers a single player mode during which players once again assume the role of Lo Wang, the series protagonist.

“Shadow Warrior 3 launches the offbeat first-person shooter series to the next level with a seamless blend of fast-paced gunplay, razor-sharp melee combat, and a spectacular free-running movement system. Set in a world described as “Neo-Feudal Japan”, corporate enforcer-turned-freelance mercenary Lo Wang and his former enemy and employer Orochi Zilla are on a quest to track down and defeat an ancient dragon that they have accidentally awakened, along with hordes of new and deadly demons. Jason Liebrecht returned to provide the voice for Lo Wang.”

“Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.”

Gameplay features of Shadow Warrior 3

Conduct a symphony of death with each encounter by mixing overwhelming firepower with devastatingly precise katana strikes as you dash in and around the demonic hordes.

Flow between nimble movement techniques including air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and the fancy new grappling hook busts your combat and movement options wide open in every battle.

Execute spectacular finishing moves to claim a piece of your conquered foe and unleash its powers back on the horde in a burst of unstoppable fury and powerful magic.

Each environment is lined with hazardous structures and devices that can be activated to add another layer of creative choice to the offensive strategy.

Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore.

Brace for expertly delivered one-liners from Lo Wang, pointed banter with Zilla, and an intense thrillride of absurd predicaments on the way to turning doomsday into a new day.

Source : Major Nelson

