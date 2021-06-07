Sensu webcam light inspired by Eastern windmills

The Sensu WebCam light has been inspired by the traditional and elegant Eastern windmill paper fan. The unique folding structure of the light allows for easy storage, keeping your desk neat and stylish. When unfolded, SENSU forms an opened windmill paper fan. This unique circular shape design provides an ultimate light diffusing effect.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $148 or £110 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Sensu campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Sensu webcam light project play the promotional video below.

“Lighting is vital in live streaming, SENSU aims to offer different colour temperatures and brightness requirements tailoring different needs, and it also greatly improves the quality of the video. SENSU also would like to go above and beyond by offering a mood lighting after your live streaming, allowing you to change from working mode to relaxation mode. SENSU would like to offer you this all-in-one experience that can be switched between the live streaming light and mood light by a single tap. SENSU is also collapsable and easy to store. Adding a modern touch to your workstation.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the webcam light, jump over to the official Sensu crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals