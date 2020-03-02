New Feather nRF52840 Sense development board launches

Adafruit has this week announced the availability of its new Feather nRF52840 Sense development board, which is now available to purchase priced at $28.95 offering a “smorgasbord of sensors” and is a BLE-friendly CircuitPython board.

“The Adafruit Feather Bluefruit Sense takes our popular Feather nRF52840 Express and adds a smorgasbord of sensors to make a great wireless sensor platform. This Feather microcontroller comes with Bluetooth Low Energy and native USB support featuring the nRF52840! This Feather is an ‘all-in-one’ Arduino-compatible + Bluetooth Low Energy with built-in USB plus battery charging. With native USB it works great with CircuitPython, too.

Like the Feather nRF52840, this chip comes with Arduino IDE support – you can program the nRF52840 chip directly to take full advantage of the Cortex-M4 processor, and then calling into the Nordic SoftDevice radio stack when you need to communicate over BLE. Since the underlying API and peripherals are the same for the ‘832 and ‘840, you can supercharge your older nRF52832 projects with the same exact code, with a single recompile!”

Features and specifications of the Adafruit Feather nRF52840 Sense development board :

– ARM Cortex M4F (with HW floating point acceleration) running at 64MHz

– 1MB flash and 256KB SRAM

– Native Open Source USB stack – pre-programmed with UF2 bootloader

– Bluetooth Low Energy compatible 2.4GHz radio (Details available in the nRF52840 product specification)

– FCC / IC / TELEC certified module

– Up to +8dBm output power

– 21 GPIO, 6 x 12-bit ADC pins, up to 12 PWM outputs (3 PWM modules with 4 outputs each)

– Pin #13 red LED for general purpose blinking, Blue LED for general purpose connection status, NeoPixel for colorful feedback

– Power/enable pin

– Measures 2.0″ x 0.9″ x 0.28″ (51mm x 23mm x 7.2mm) without headers soldered in

– Light as a (large?) feather – 6 grams

– 4 mounting holes

– Reset button

– SWD debug pads on bottom of PCB

– Works out of the box with all of our Adafruit FeatherWings! (Even the UART-using ones like the GPS FeatherWing)

Source : Adafruit

