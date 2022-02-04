Self Drifting Toyota Supra shown off on video

Toyota is working on self-driving car technology and it has released a video showing the technology in action on a self drifting Toyota Supra.

In the video below we get to see the Toyota Supra drifting around the track, there is a race driver at the wheel, although they are not driving the car, AI is, lets find out more details in the video.

As revealed in this video, TRI researchers successfully programmed a vehicle to autonomously drift around obstacles on a closed track – a world first. Combining a deep knowledge of both vehicle dynamics and control design, TRI’s Nonlinear Model Predictive Control (NMPC) approach extends the vehicle’s operational domain to the very limits of its performance. The idea behind this research is to utilize controlled, autonomous drifting to avoid accidents by navigating sudden obstacles or hazardous road conditions like black ice.

“At TRI, our goal is to use advanced technologies that augment and amplify humans, not replace them,” said Avinash Balachandran, Senior Manager of TRI’s Human Centric Driving Research. “Through this project, we are expanding the region in which a car is controllable, with the goal of giving regular drivers the instinctual reflexes of a professional race car driver to be able to handle the most challenging emergencies and keep people safer on the road.”

You can find out more details about the Self Drifting Toyota Supra over at the Toyota website at the link below.

Source Toyota, Top Gear

